MagiClick enters UK market with Dock9 acquisition

MagiClick, a digital technology provider with a strong presence across Turkey and the MENA region, has moved into the UK market with the acquisition of specialist digital solutions agency Dock9.

MagiClick’s client roster includes more than 30 financial institutions such as HSBC, QNB, First Abu Dhabi Bank, BNP Paribas TEB Securities and Metlife, as well as other brands such as IKEA, Turkish Airlines, Domino’s, Mercedes-Benz, and Microsoft.

Dock9 builds digital products for financial services brands and has worked for clients including Assurant, Castle Trust Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Masthaven Bank, Twenty7Tec, Vida Homeloans, and Virgin Money.

The acquisition grows the MagiClick headcount to over 160 employees working across three offices in London, Istanbul, and Dubai.

Murat Kalaora and Renée Tiyano, founding partners at MagiClick, commented: “As one of the few digital agencies in the world with deep expertise in the banking and finance industry, we recognised that Dock9 would be a great fit with us – they are the right size to benefit from being part of a larger group, they share our focus on financial services and have a solid client base. Their expertise in Umbraco, Sitefinity, and Kentico will also be complementary to our existing offerings. We were really impressed by the quality of their work and the talent of the team led by the company’s incredibly passionate founder Mark Lusted. We are looking forward to growing the company together.”

Mark Lusted, who founded Dock9 in 2008 and now moves to the role of CEO of MagiClick’s UK operations, said: “Over the past 13 years, we have organically grown Dock9 into one of the most respected digital agencies within the financial services space, helping incumbent players innovate and hit back at the startups along the way. From the first meeting with MagiClick, we saw huge similarities in their approach, culture, and vision for the future of financial services technology. There are not many digital agencies in the world with more than a couple of banking clients, and MagiClick is unique in supporting the digital transformation of over 30 financial institutions in 7 countries. We are looking forward to combining our capabilities to offer even more innovative products to the financial services sector in the UK.”