Finance News

Mark Stokes joins United Trust Bank

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Barcadia Media
|
7th September 2020
mark stokes utb united trust bank

Mark Stokes, formerly managing director of commercial banking at Metro Bank, has joined United Trust Bank in the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Mark has over 20 years’ experience at executive committee level working with several established and challenger banks including Metro Bank, Lloyds Bank, RBS, Black Horse, and Chartered Trust. 

Mark Stokes commented:

“United Trust Bank is at an exciting stage of its development. It is a progressive and successful specialist bank with a demonstrated history of developing new markets and products, a vibrant culture and a focus on effective delivery and profitability. I’ve been really impressed by the people I have met and look forward to joining the team and helping to take the business to the next stage.”

Harley Kagan commented:

“Mark has an excellent track record of developing and delivering successful growth strategies in the SME and specialist finance sectors. We are very pleased that he has joined the Bank and his many years of experience in commercial banking, including property and asset finance lending, will further strengthen UTB’s executive team in the Bank’s next exciting phase of growth.

“We have come through a period of unprecedented change as an even stronger business. We have proven our resilience, dependability and demonstrable commitment to supporting our customers and broker partners through the most difficult economic challenges. Mark will be building on UTB’s success, helping us to maintain our growth trajectory and ensuring we remain one of the UK’s leading specialist lenders.”

