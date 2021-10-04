FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Masthaven appoint Michaela McQueen as new Senior Lending Operations Manager

Warren Lewis
|
4th October 2021
Michaela McQueen - Masthaven Bank

Masthaven Bank has announced the promotion of Michaela McQueen to Senior Lending Operations Manager, a role which will see her develop the lending operations teams within the bank and further support the delivery of the bank’s lending across its long and short-term product ranges.

Michaela (pictured) will report to Shelley Connelly, Masthaven’s recently promoted Director of Lending and Credit Operations and will bring to the role extensive experience in underwriting, broker and change management.

According to Masthaven, the new promotion is further proof of their ongoing commitment to supporting brokers and their customers.

Shelley Connelly, Director of Lending and Credit Operations at Masthaven, said: “At Masthaven we’re always investing in our people so that we can provide the best possible service to our intermediary partners. We’re constantly looking for any ways to improve how we operate as a bank and everyone across all our teams is dedicated to this process.

“I’m excited to work with Michaela in her new role and I know she will bring a wealth of enthusiasm and practical experience to the job.”

