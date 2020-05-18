Mental health support hub launches for financial advisers

"This pandemic is the biggest behavioural and emotional challenge of our time and so I’m delighted we’re able to launch our Thrive for advisers site"

Quilter has launched a new mental health support programme for financial advisers to coincide with the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

A version of its employee support programme, Thrive for advisers forms part of Quilter’s ‘There for you’ website which was launched to support adviser firms through the Covid-19 crisis.

The new resource offers a host of materials aimed at supporting the wellbeing of financial advisers and their clients during the pandemic, including:

• Podcasts and videos from Quilter’s own and external wellbeing experts and behavioural economists;

• Tips on working effectively from home, staying connected and balancing work and caring responsibilities;

• Materials on how to cope with isolation and build resilience.

Relevant extracts and downloadable PDFs directly from the employee toolkit are available to financial advisers from today. The hub will also include a selection of the best blogs from Quilter employees on how they have tackled their mental health challenges.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, said: “This pandemic is the biggest behavioural and emotional challenge of our time and so I’m delighted we’re able to launch our Thrive for advisers site today as part of our wider programme of adviser support during the pandemic. We launched our Thrive programme of mental health support for our colleagues in 2018 as I wanted Quilter to be a place where it is ok not to be ok, where we can all put our burden down.

“Our workplace has now changed to our own homes and it’s just as important that we all feel supported, and that extends to the advisers that work with us.

“The hub is full of tools, resources, podcasts, webinars about building resilience and looking after your mental health at this time. I hope it will help advisers to reflect, and perhaps do some small things that will make a big difference. Clients place their trust in their adviser every day and to them they are more than just financial advisers, they are coaches and friends.

“The World Health Organisation has just published a report warning that we are on the cusp of a mental health crisis, underlining that it is vital that we all are able to access help and support, particularly when we’re feeling isolated and vulnerable. As we enter Mental Health Awareness Week there is no better time to recognise the importance of talking about and supporting one another’s emotional and personal wellbeing.”