Mortgage Business Expo confirms October event

"We are delighted that we will be able to bring the industry together as planned on 20th October."

With the recent government announcement that exhibitions can take place, Mortgage Business Expo has announced that it will go ahead on the 20th October as planned.

Rob Elder of the Bank of England will once again give the keynote presentation. CPD accredited seminars will also feature presentations by leading industry figures, together with panel debates with market experts and influencers.

Registration is now open, and visitors will have the opportunity to directly discuss the ever-changing finance and planning needs of their clients with major financial brands such as building societies, specialist lenders and retirement planning providers.

MBE is set take place at its new home at the Business Design Centre in London.

Mike Mikunda from MBE commented: “We are delighted that we will be able to bring the industry together as planned on 20th October. With some of the best facilities in London, we are excited to be moving MBE to the Business Design Centre and are also thrilled to welcome once again, Rob Elder from the Bank of England.

“Together with the Business Design Centre, we will be putting into place a programme of safety measures in order that we can deliver an event that has the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors and visitors as its number one priority.

“The London Expo allows brokers, IFAs and introducers to talk directly with lenders and service providers about their latest products. A new venue, a keynote from the Bank of England, along with an exciting seminar programme, means it’s gearing up to be another excellent Expo.”