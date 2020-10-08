New buy-to-let lender secures banking licence ahead of launch

"We now eagerly look ahead to completing the build of the Bank and launching for clients in 2021."

New digital property lender, Monument Bank, has received an ‘authorisation with restriction’ (AWR) banking licence from the PRA and the FCA.

Monument is aimed at professionals, property investors and entrepreneurs who have a net worth of between £250,000 and £5m. The bank will offer an entirely digital journey for buy-to-let and property investment lending of up to £2million, as well as a range of savings products.

Monument now plans to finish the build of its technology and operational capabilities to enable an initial launch in early 2021.

The Bank is also in the process of completing a Series A funding round backed by a combination of existing and new experienced investors. Since inception, Monument has raised circa £20m in funding, with more in progress.

Monument's executives and board members have held senior roles in HSBC, Barclays, McKinsey & Co, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Apollo Global Management, PWC, Coutts and UK regulators.

Mintoo Bhandari, CEO and co-founder of Monument Bank, said: “We are delighted that we have received our banking licence and are incredibly excited about delivering the exceptional levels of client service that the mass affluent deserve and which has been lacking from existing premier and private banks.

"The speed with which we have been executing our plans and progressing through the regulatory process are a testament to the exceptional quality of our team and the vote of confidence by investors in our strategy, in a world that is otherwise full of challenges.

"We now eagerly look ahead to completing the build of the Bank and launching for clients in 2021. Our mission continues to be to combine the capabilities, convenience and efficiencies that modern technology offers with traditional values of trust, security and strength, and to deliver unrivalled service that our valued clients will demand.”