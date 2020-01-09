New education & tech focused adviser events announced for 2020

A brand new industry event aimed at future-proofing advice businesses has today (9th January 2020) announced its launch at London’s Tobacco Dock on 9th July 2020, followed shortly by a Manchester event.

The Future Adviser Event - an immersive, tech-focused event with education as its key driver - will offer forward-thinking advisers the chance to explore the changing face of financial services. As well as the chance to network and spend valuable face-to-face time with the industry’s biggest businesses, the event also features unrivalled learning opportunities and unique tech-based zones, including:

- A dedicated Tech Demo area where advisers can get hands-on experience with the leading financial technology and learn how it can support their business, watch and take part in live technology demos with leading providers, and see the cutting edge of mortgage market technology in action

- A whole-of-market CII-accredited academy programme with exciting speakers already lined up, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) discussing tech & compliance, Scottish Widows’ Johnny Timpson exploring how to discuss death & critical illness with your clients, and Paradigm providing practical tips on advisers planning to transition to directly authorised (DA)

- The Marketing Hub, featuring unique, small-scale sessions which teach businesses how to make the most of email marketing, social media and much more to boost leads and improve client retention

The event – hosted by experienced industry events professional Laura Calcroft of White Duck Events – will also bring its unique fintech and educational opportunities to the advisory community in the North, taking place at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on 17th September 2020.

Future Adviser Event, which was created following demand for more tech-focused opportunities for advisers, already boasts many of the industry’s leading names as sponsors, including Mortgage Advice Bureau, Paradigm, Affirmative, and MTF.

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said:

“Mortgage Advice Bureau are very pleased to be supporting Future Adviser Event – its comprehensive, forward-thinking approach to adviser education will be of great value to the intermediaries who attend, and we’re looking forward to being part of the event as it grows.

“Financial services is in a constant state of evolution and the best thing that brokers can do – for their businesses and for their clients - is educate themselves on what’s happening around them and really engage with the businesses, people, and technologies which can help them constantly improve and evolve their proposition. Future Adviser Event gives them the tools to do exactly that, and we’re proud to support an event which provides such opportunities to the intermediary community.”

To pre-register for a Future Adviser Event, please visit www.futureadviserevent.co.uk and select either London or Manchester. If you’d like to become a sponsor of Future Adviser Event and take part, please click here and get in touch for more information.