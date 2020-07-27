New IFA network launches to market

"In a changing business landscape, with shifting client expectations, increasing regulatory and compliance requirements, and rising costs, there’s a growing need for smaller IFAs to join a professional network"

A new, Europe-wide IFA network has been launched with backing from deVere Group.

Andrew Oliver, who has 25 years of experience in the international financial space, has unveiled Private Client Consultancy.

Oliver, who was previously a senior area manager with deVere Spain, commented: “In a changing business landscape, with shifting client expectations, increasing regulatory and compliance requirements, and rising costs, there’s a growing need for smaller IFAs to join a professional network that can help them manage and reduce the burden.

“By joining our network, IFAs can focus on helping their clients achieve great outcomes whilst we manage the necessary paperwork which will empower them to expand their business as they see fit.

“This is a b2b service provider for IFAs that takes care of customer relationship management, products and services through alliances with major financial institutions, compliance, marketing and public relations.

“This is the network for those IFAs and brokers who have become disenfranchised with their network provider or those who want to set up by themselves but are struggling with licence regulatory demands.”

Private Client Consultancy will operate using deVere Spain’s licence and will, initially, operate across Europe.

Andrew Oliver added: “I believe all stakeholders can benefit from the network: more clients and more smaller IFAs get the protection of being backed by deVere, an established, well-resourced and hugely successful financial brand; IFAs get the freedom to run their business with the back office essentials taken care of; and regulators can deal with a fewer number of organisations, meaning processes will be more efficient and effective.

“As a team, we know what it takes to help IFAs in this industry. We’re excited about the launch of PCC and look forward to welcoming some talented and driven firms and individuals to our network.”