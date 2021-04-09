Pandemic fallout has created a 'wealth of opportunities for brokers'

The fallout from the pandemic has created a wealth of opportunities for brokers, according to the latest Power of 8 lender cooperative event.

Hosted by Nadine Edwards of Accord Mortgages, the webinar focused on how brokers can make the most of the market to grow their business and get the best outcomes for their clients.

With feature presentations from Hattie Tales of Pure Retirement and Grace Teager from Mortgage Brain, brokers heard how making an impact on LinkedIn can become another channel to connect with potential customers and introducers during the current restrictions, and got industry insight and analysis into what brokers and their clients are searching for and where to find it.

Grace noted that insights from the criteria sourcing platform Criteria Hub revealed how at the height of the pandemic, broker searches reflected the changing needs of clients, with searches for furloughed applicants remaining the most popular but expected to fall as the government scheme draws to a close, and acknowledged that Covid-19 had ‘accelerated the adoption of technology’.

Brokers also heard how the profile of the self-employed is changing, according to Eloise Hall of Kensington Mortgages, who shared how the market is ‘seeing more 16-24 year olds classed as self-employed than ever before which gives brokers an idea of future clients’, and how professions now go beyond typical job titles, to include roles such as online influencers.

Established last year, the Power of 8 is a collaboration of lenders – Mansfield Building Society, Pure Retirement, Principality Building Society, Pepper Money, Foundation Home Loans, Kensington Mortgages, Hinckley & Rugby Building Society and Accord Mortgages – that gives brokers across the country the opportunity to connect and discuss the changing needs of the intermediary market.

Nadine Edwards, corporate account manager at Accord Mortgages and founding member of the Power of 8, said: “Brokers need insight and lender support more than ever during the current circumstances and we’re really pleased the Power of 8 webinars continue to be heavily subscribed and add value to advisers.

“We can’t wait to get back to hosting physical events, but while that’s not possible, as lenders we’ll continue to work together to deliver insight that matters to brokers, wherever they are.”