Paradigm highlight new range of fraud protection services

Following the launch of a new partnership with Experian, Paradigm Mortgage Services has revealed that its member firms now have access to the credit reference agency's range of fraud prevention tools and services.

According to Paradigm, the new tools available include Experian’s Anti-Money Laundering ID&V checks service tool, it’s Credit Bureau Data and Onfido’s Digital Document Verification products all designed to streamline the mortgage application process and help firms combat potential fraud in this area.

As part of the new strategic partnership agreement, Paradigm members will not need to purchase a license to use the AML tool, but will only be charged a transactional price, and Onfido's Digital Document Verification tool is also available at a reduced cost.

Using the AML and DDV tools allows advisers to run digital KYC checks that pass AML regulations in order that clients can confirm their identities online without the need for paper forms or the expense of couriering identity documentation.

The Credit Bureau Data tool means advisers can access their clients’ credit information for the first time in the UK, allowing the individual to show the adviser their own data within their credit file.

In order to take advisers through the products and tools on offer and how they work, Paradigm has initially arranged two webinars on the 13th and 17th January.

The strategic partnership follows on from Paradigm’s ongoing work to help member firms tackle mortgage fraud – last year it issued an eBook entitled, ‘Mortgage Fraud: Prevention and Cures’ while it also offers a range of fraud prevention services via its sister company, Paradigm Consulting.

Christine Newell, (pictured) Mortgage Technical Director at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “On the 20 December last year, the Government transposed the 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive into UK Law. This directive builds on the 4th AML Directive but with some new inclusions - one of these inclusions is new wording which states, wherever possible, businesses must use electronic verification for their AML checks rather than just looking at paper documents such as passports and driving licences. It is worth noting that there have been no recorded incidents of money laundering being committed where electronic verification has been used in a firm's AML process.

“This new strategic partnership we have secured with Experian – the UK’s leading credit reference agency – not only allows Paradigm member firms to ensure they are meeting their AML responsibilities under the new Directive but provides access to comprehensive electronic verification tools at very attractive terms. It ensures advisers are putting in place even firmer foundations in order to combat potential mortgage fraud, and to ensure they keep their clients and their businesses safe.”