Pepper announce expansion of Underwriting Specialist team

Specialist mortgage lender, Pepper Money, has announced that it has grown its Underwriting Specialist team by two thirds since the beginning of the year.

At the start of 2021, Pepper's team consisted of 15 Case Owners. However, by the beginning of May, this number had grown to 25 following a period of recruiting a number of talented, high-calibre individuals.

The lender says that this increased capability will enable them to continue to grow lending whilst maintaining their commitment to being a leader in service delivery within the specialist sector.

Paul Adams, Sales Director at Pepper Money, says: “Successful specialist lending means having the capability and expertise to underwrite, often complex, applications at a pace that means customers can proceed without delay.

“So, at Pepper Money, we understand that growing our lending at the same time as maintaining our commitment to exceptional service, means investing in developing our team. As such, we have an ongoing focus on recruiting experienced individuals who are equipped to continue to deliver the high standards for which we have developed such a strong reputation. Our level of recruitment since the beginning of the year demonstrates the scale at which we are growing our lending and how important it is to us that we maintain our standards on service.”