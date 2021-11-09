Prime central London and northern England to see strongest house price growth in 2022: Savills

"Given where we are in the housing market cycle, the north-south divide in house prices looks set to close further over the next five years."

Property group Savills has today revised its five-year prime and mainstream residential forecasts.

The business predicts that UK house price growth will be 3.5% next year as robust economic growth and a shortage of homes available to buy continue to support prices. Housing transactions are expected to fall back to normal levels after 2022, after hitting a projected 1.5m in 2021.

Average UK house prices are forecast to rise by 13% over the next five years; less than the growth seen in the 16 months since the market reopened after the first lockdown.

Savills expects the north-south value gap to continue to shrink over the next five years, as affordability constraints slow price growth in the more expensive markets closer to the UK capital. But prime central London is projected to outperform all other prime and mainstream markets after a long period of sluggish growth.

Savills predicts total five-year price growth of 18.8% in the North West and Yorkshire and Humber, outstripping the 5.6% and 10.4% expected in London and the South East, respectively.

Prime central London is forecast to grow 8.0% in 2022 and 23.9% over the next five years as affluent domestic and international buyers return to the city.

Less reliance on borrowing and hybrid working patterns expected to underpin demand in the prime markets, supporting five-year growth expectations of +19.3% in UK prime regional markets.

Forecasts also assume that the Bank of England raises rates twice in 2022, rising to 1.5% at the end of Savills forecast period, before plateauing at 1.75% at the end of 2027.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “After such intensity in the market and without the imperative of a stamp duty holiday, we know that there’ll be less urgency in the market from 2022. Indeed, we have already seen three-month on three-month house price growth slip back from 3.9% at the end of June to 1.7% at the end of September. With the prospect of inflationary pressures persisting into next year, bringing forward the first anticipated interest rate rise, we expect price growth in the near term to be somewhat more muted than we have seen of late.

“However, while latest indicators from RICS and TwentyCi suggest that demand has softened, supply coming to the market has also been constrained. This, combined with relatively low unemployment rates coming out of a recession, means we expect to see a softer growth as opposed to something more dramatic.

“With gradual interest rate rises expected, we expect the mortgage regulation introduced back in 2014 to show its hand more clearly over the next five years. Stress testing of affordability has meant that existing borrowers are unlikely to get into financial trouble as rates creep up. But it will cap how much new buyers can borrow relative to their income in a higher interest rate environment, acting as a drag on both prospective price growth and market activity over our forecast period."

Lawrence Bowles, director of residential research, commented: “Given where we are in the housing market cycle, the north-south divide in house prices looks set to close further over the next five years.

“There remains more of an affordability cushion beyond London and the South., The Government’s levelling-up agenda has the potential to accelerate a rebalancing of the market, but only if it gains meaningful traction.”

“The potential for price growth looks more constrained in the London mainstream market (+2% predicted in 2022), which has become increasingly confined to more affluent households. This reflects the extent to which London prices became dislocated from the rest of the UK housing market through strong price growth from 2005 to 2016, something so pronounced it is expected to still limit price growth across large parts of the capital a decade later.”

Frances Clacy, research analyst at Savills, added: “We’ve already seen the beginnings of this recovery, primarily driven by demand for larger houses and, as such, by locations such as Notting Hill and Holland Park. But, renewed demand for flats during the second half of 2021, particularly from those looking for a pied-à-terre, suggests growth is likely to become more balanced, both in terms of location and property type, going forward.

London’s domestic prime markets, which encompass high-value homes in locations such as Chiswick and Putney are also expected to outperform the mainstream with growth of +13.5% over the next five years.

“Less reliance on mortgage debt means less exposure to rate rises in a part of the market also likely to benefit from a trickle effect out of central London.

"Beyond London, Savills expects to see changes in working patterns underpin demand in more rural areas further away from major employment centres, albeit to a lesser degree than over the past 18 months. In prime regions prices are expected to grow +4% next year, and +19.3% over the next five years.”