Quilter offers adviser support to mark Mental Health Awareness Week

Quilter is offering a series of free talks for advisers throughout Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 (10-16 May).

The talks address a range of issues, from exploring some of the social and psychological reasons why we find it harder to switch off nowadays, and look at tips for how we can fully disconnect, to what we can all do to change our workplace culture for the better.

The talks come alongside other resources provided by Quilter and delivered by Spill aimed at supporting advisers’ wellbeing, including bitesize content such as how to approach news and social media and how to beat daily anxiety.

Spill also offers one-to-one support in different formats: a free ’ask a therapist’ service where advisers can browse real advice from therapists and suggest topics for them to cover; or alternatively one-to-one personal therapy sessions – which can be taken as a one off or over a course of 4-10 sessions. These are offered via Quilter’s There For You hub at a 30% discount.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, commented: “We’re all feeling a bit knocked about after the past year, but we’ve all found reserves of strength and resilience we didn’t know we had. But this period will pass, indeed is passing and as we come out of it it’s vital to reflect on what has changed, what we’ve learnt, including about ourselves, and how we can use that to create better lives.

“Right now many people are feeling anxious about returning to normality, including going back to life in an office, even if not for five days a week. Mental Health Awareness Week provides the ideal opportunity to take some time to take care of our mental health and emotional wellbeing, so I’m really pleased to be able to offer these talks to help advisers through this difficult period.”

Calvin Benton, CEO of Spill, added: "The last year has been emotionally tough on everyone, and so for Mental Health Awareness Week we're proud to be offering a series of talks to advisers that draw upon the expertise of Spill's therapists to provide helpful tips for common issues, whether that's making more time to switch off and rest or trying to better support those around you."