Sesame Bankhall appoints Aviva's Michele Golunska as CEO

"Michele is joining SBG as we embark on a new period of growth in services and support for our members and clients."

Sesame Bankhall Group has appointed Michele Golunska as its new CEO.

Michele has over 20 years’ experience in financial services and joins from Aviva UK, where she is currently operations director for workplace savings and retirement.

Her other senior roles include retirement services director at Friends Life, executive director at JLT Employee Benefits, and customer delivery director at Prudential.

John Cowan, executive chairman of Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “I am very pleased to announce this exciting new appointment and next step in SBG’s evolution with Michele as our new CEO. Michele has excellent industry credentials and a proven track record in building and transforming businesses in a digital world. She’s the ideal person to lead the business forward and bring our Group’s future plans to life for advisers and their customers. Michele is joining SBG as we embark on a new period of growth in services and support for our members and clients. She will be part of an excellent leadership team, who together have reinvigorated the Group’s three renowned advisory brands: Sesame Network, PMS Mortgage Club and Bankhall. Michele has all the right strengths and qualities to bolster our team further and help move SBG onto the next level.”

Michele Golunska added: “I feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to lead SBG. I’ve been impressed by how alive SBG is to the societal and competitive forces that are shaping our industry, and more importantly, SBG’s determination to be at the forefront of delivering an improved customer experience for the advisers and clients it serves. I believe the experience I have gained in a range of senior digital, organisational and transformational roles will be crucial as SBG moves into a new phase of investment and growth. SBG has a bold vision and exciting plans for the future; the key now is to bring this vision to life so that advisers and their clients can reap the benefits.”