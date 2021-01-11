Sesame Bankhall Group announces management shake-up

"we’ll broaden the suite of propositions we offer and further expand our consultancy support, to help firms run more successful businesses that are compliant, efficient, and digitally enabled."

Sesame Bankhall Group has announced changes to its executive management team, with Richard Howells and Ross Liston taking on expanded roles.

Richard Howells moves from his current role as managing director of Sesame Network to become Sesame Bankhall Group’s chief operating officer, overseeing the delivery of services to over 11,000 advisers, along with responsibility for the future development of the Group’s IT, digital and data systems.

Ross Liston, who is currently managing director of Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club, becomes Group managing director for distribution, in a role that will now also include responsibility for Sesame Network, along with the Group’s marketing and events teams. Ross will lead relationship management and client engagement activity across all three brands: Sesame, Bankhall, and PMS.

Jim Kelly, group business development director, will leave Sesame Bankhall Group as a result of the reorganisation but will continue to be involved in the financial services sector, applying his experience in a portfolio management approach.

Michele Golunska, CEO of Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Our Group is a market leader by successfully building strong relationships with over 11,000 mortgage, protection, and wealth advisers across the UK. Moving forward, businesses need to be agile in an environment that will be defined by changing consumer needs, behaviours, and engagement. Our purpose and goal is to help bring greater resilience and profitable growth to advisory firms, who themselves continue to focus on delivering good customer outcomes.

“To achieve this, we’ll broaden the suite of propositions we offer and further expand our consultancy support, to help firms run more successful businesses that are compliant, efficient, and digitally enabled. All of this is underpinned by strong partner relationships and client engagement. Today’s changes are an important step in helping Sesame Bankhall Group to realise its future ambitions, and I would like to congratulate Richard and Ross on their expanded roles. I would also like to thank Jim for the valuable contribution he’s made during his time with the business, and we wish him well for the future.”