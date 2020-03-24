Sesame Bankhall Group launches Covid-19 adviser support hub

"As a profession we need to work together in these unprecedented times and rise to the challenge in front of us."

Sesame Bankhall Group has launched a new support hub to help advisers support their clients and continue to trade safely through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hub provides a range of practical information and tools for members of Sesame Network, PMS Mortgage Club and Bankhall, along with the wider financial services community.

Split into four key sections, the Hub covers:

1. Personal Wellbeing: Hints and tips to help advisers and their customers to stay healthy – both physically and mentally. This includes support articles, guides and resources to help advisers and their customers to feel more at ease about the current uncertainty.

2. Business and Financial Wellbeing: Information and guidance for both business owners and advisers on how they can navigate through this challenging period and emerge as a better business. This includes advice on, for example, Government support plans and business continuity planning, right through to advice on remote working. There will also be hints and tips on customer engagement strategies to help advisers to maintain their quality of service to customers.

3. Market News: The latest information on what is happening across our market, with regular updates from mortgage lenders, product providers and investment houses. This insight will help advisory firms to stay up to date on market developments as they plan and implement their customer contact programmes.

4. Questions and Answers: A rolling Q&A will ensure that advisers have the opportunity to get answers to the issues that are most relevant to them. It will give firms a single source of information to visit and return to on a regular basis.

In addition to this, the hub also provides links to other organisations offering useful information and resources that advisers can access to help them through this challenging period.

The adviser support hub can be accessed at: www.sbg.co.uk/Covid19.

John Cowan, executive chairman at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “The coronavirus pandemic is an economic and social crisis beyond the scale any of us has witnessed in our lifetime. As a profession we need to work together in these unprecedented times and rise to the challenge in front of us. SBG is committed to championing the role of the adviser and helping firms to assist their clients, as our profession assesses the gravity of what’s emerging as a result of Covid-19. Our new hub will give advisers the key updates, practical tools and resources they need – all in one place. It will help firms to stay safe and stay in touch with their clients through this challenging time.

“Drawing on our in-house expertise, along with input from across the financial services industry and beyond, we will help advisory firms to protect the wellbeing of themselves, their staff and their customers. Nobody can predict how this pandemic will play out or indeed how long it will last. However, with events unfolding on a daily basis it’s important for us to provide clarity on the issues that matter. Our new hub is part of our Group’s commitment to support financial advisers and help them to get through this crisis.”