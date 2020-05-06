Sesame Bankhall launches 'bounce back' Covid-19 support hub

"More and more firms are now turning their attention to how they navigate towards a post-crisis market."

Sesame Bankhall Group has expanded its Covid-19 adviser support with the launch of a new 'bounce back' hub to help firms navigate towards a post-crisis market and emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new hub provides advisers with a range of tools and valuable information, covering:

1. New Normal: Support with understanding what the new world looks like and the lessons we can learn from the coronavirus crisis, which can be integrated into future business plans. This includes the impact of changing consumer behaviours and how this could influence the way future business is conducted.

2. Business Resilience: Assistance for advisory firms on how to make their business more robust, so it’s stronger and better able to withstand a similar crisis of the same magnitude, should it occur again in the future.

3. Business Growth: Help with identifying the opportunities for advisory firms that have been created by the crisis. This includes insight on how firms can become leaner and more productive as a result of the information gathered throughout this challenging period.

4. Good News Stories: A round-up of hints, tips and uplifting articles accumulated during the lockdown, to highlight the human resilience and togetherness shown during these challenging times.

John Cowan, executive chairman of Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Throughout this crisis we’ve stayed close to advisers in order to understand the challenges they’re facing. This includes recognising that the mortgage and wealth firms we serve have been affected in different ways. Whilst the immediate priority for advisers was to deal with the issues the crisis created for their business and clients, more and more firms are now turning their attention to how they navigate towards a post-crisis market.

“SBG is committed to supporting all advisers, wherever they are on their journey, because one thing is clear: we will come out of this. Thousands of advisers have already accessed our Covid-19 business support over the last few months. We hope that our new bounce back hub will become a valuable resource for thousands more, as firms adapt to this changing environment and find new ways to run better businesses. The new hub will provide a natural next step for firms as economic activity recovers and our whole profession emerges from this dark period of uncertainty and back into the light.”