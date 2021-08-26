Seven new speakers added to Financial Adviser Event Manchester line-up

Seven new speakers have been added to the seminar line-up for the upcoming Financial Adviser Event being held in Manchester on 14th September - with more to be announced.

Described as a ‘unique, interactive and educational experience for decision makers across financial services’, Financial Adviser Event Manchester will take place first on 14th September at the spacious Victoria Warehouse, followed by FAE London at Wapping’s Tobacco Dock on 5th October.

The new speakers are being added to the Futures Theatre line-up - an open-air format theatre which offers a number of bite-sized sessions designed to give the audience useful, practical tips on how to boost their advice business, improve their marketing or harness the technology available.

With tech demonstrations to diversity tips, the sessions will be just 10 minutes long - the perfect length of time to learn something new while grabbing a coffee.

Sessions include:

‘Technology Challenge: adapt or die’ from DPR’s Pradeep Raman

‘Enhance each client appointment and boost income in just 10 minutes’ from SortRefer’s Paul Gregory

‘The future: tech and the bridging market’ from LendInvest’s Leanne Smith

Seven sessions have been announced, with more to follow.



A forward-thinking event with a focus on the future of our industry, Financial Adviser Event is designed to support the intermediaries of tomorrow with a selection of carefully-curated seminar sessions and a host of impressive exhibitors, from High Street names to specialist lenders.

To see the full Futures theatre line-up and register for a free place at the event, please visit the Financial Adviser Event Manchester page here.

Barcadia Media director Andy Shields said:

“We’re delighted to add more names to our educational programme at Manchester’s Financial Adviser Event - the Futures theatre is about having one eye firmly on the upcoming changes in our industry and how advisers can best position themselves to thrive, so these are sessions we’re very excited about.

“With a mix of topics from some fantastic names around the industry, these sessions will show that learning something new and improving the way you do business can be done in just ten minutes - attendees will leave each session with a valuable new tool, tip, or piece of information.

“We’re looking forward to opening our doors on 14th September in Manchester and can’t wait to see the advice community out in force.”