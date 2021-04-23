Shawbrook creates director of shared services role

"The creation of the shared services department is an important cog in the wider Shawbrook machine."

Shawbrook Bank has appointed its first director of shared services.

Phill Gleave, who has worked in the UK banking industry for over 25 years, has been promoted from within to take on the role following four years with the Bank.

He joined Shawbrook in 2017 as head of outsourced services and complaints before progressing into head of ops resiliency and head of shared services as the Bank’s internal structure evolved.

In his new role, Phill will be responsible for around 45 staff across complaints and remediation, payment services, facilities management, operational channel management and capacity planning, operational training and business effectiveness and process management.

Shawbrook’s shared services operation was created as part of a modernisation of Shawbrook’s chief operating office structure, designed to introduce better processes and procedures, improve controls and governance and encourage shared technologies and best practice.

Phill said: “The creation of the shared services department is an important cog in the wider Shawbrook machine.

“It’s a provision of cross-functional services aligned to the Bank’s overall strategy – such as payment services, facilities management and operational training. By bringing them together under one roof, it creates a true sense of purpose and direction as well as encouraging a continuous improvement culture through better management of processes which will only be a positive for Shawbrook."