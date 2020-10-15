Sirius Property Finance announces international expansion

"This is a really exciting step for Rob and for Sirius to take the brand into a new geography."

Sirius Property Finance, part of The Brightstar Group, has announced its international expansion with the opening of an office in New Zealand.

Robert Collins, a co-founder of Sirius in the UK, will establish the bespoke brokerage and debt advisory service in Auckland in the new year, having identified opportunities in the specialist finance and development markets in both New Zealand and Australia.

Robert Collins said: “I cut my teeth in property finance down under and, while it is geographically distant, the legal and banking systems share many similarities with the UK. On top of this, both New Zealand and Australia have growing populations, increasing need for housing and a burgeoning demand for specialist and development finance.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to maintain my relationship with Sirius and The Brightstar Group, whilst also launching into a new market with a blank page and the chance to leverage an already successful business.”

Rob Jupp, CEO of The Brightstar Group, added: “This is a really exciting step for Rob and for Sirius to take the brand into a new geography. We’ve identified a number of opportunities where an entrepreneurial debt advisory business can make a real difference in the New Zealand market, and the opening of our Auckland office in 2021 will be another significant milestone for The Brightstar Group.”