Finance News

Smartr365 launches tool to aid lead conversion for brokers

Amy Loddington
|
24th May 2021
Conor Murphy Smartr365 new

Smartr365 say users can now analyse their business performance from the platform with the SmartrInsights feature, giving brokers greater understanding on which to base their business and strategic decisions and improve the conversion of new leads.

In order to make it easier for users to switch, Smartr365 says it will allow users to import data from their old systems straight into SmartrInsights for use in improving their business.

Conor Murphy, CEO at Smartr365, said:

“The launch of SmartrInsights comes at a time of expected activity peaks, aligning to the five-year anniversary of the Buy to Let stamp duty cut and the current stamp duty holiday in place until June. This is resulting in a purchase market boom, so this timely integration of Power BI will ensure brokers can effectively capitalise on the remortgaging opportunities and make the most of the heightened interest of buyers.

“Everything we do at Smartr365 is geared towards the creation of a completely frictionless mortgage process. Providing enhanced insights with Power BI benefits brokers, allowing them to analyse their lead pipeline accurately and make the process much more efficient, saving themselves time on everyday activity and increasing their lead conversion. Of course, providing a tailored service will benefit customers too, so ultimately, it’s a win-win situation for all users of Smartr365.”

