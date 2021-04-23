FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Stamp duty receipts surge to £1.2bn in March

Rozi Jones
|
23rd April 2021
pound coins money scales balance house prices
"The original March deadline for the holiday would have driven a lot of people to get their house moves through last month."

Stamp duty receipts surged to £1,196m last month, making March the fifth biggest month since the tax was introduced in 2003.

Receipts last month were 22% higher than March 2020 (£928m), the latest HMRC tax receipts show.

In total, the taxman took £8.7bn in stamp duty in the 2020-21 tax year, despite a temporary 0% rate for up to £500,000 being in force since July.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “These numbers are surprising but anyone in the industry will know how frenetic it has been over the past few months.

“The original March deadline for the holiday would have driven a lot of people to get their house moves through last month. That has clearly boosted activity across the market as these tax receipts indicate higher value homes, second homes and rental properties have been exchanging hands. As the holiday has since been extended, we can probably expect to see this busy period continue for a while.

“Increased market activity is of course always good news for brokers, and we understand the need for speed when it comes to answering phones and dealing with queries. Processing cases swiftly means brokers can move on to the next piece of business while keeping strong relationships with both existing and new clients.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.