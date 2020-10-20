Surveying activity hits record high in September: SDL

"Maintaining capacity and service levels is now a big focus for us, and it’s not just about doing more of the same but working with our surveyors and network to further enhance the quality and quantity of surveys"

National residential surveying and valuations firm, SDL Surveying, has announced September as its ‘busiest month ever’ for both volumes completed and revenue generated.

At the start of the month, SDL Surveying saw its three best days of case volume in a five-year period and this level of activity continued throughout the rest of the month.

It said that part of the increase was down to the stronger relationships the business had formed with its lender clients during 2020 and its ability to maintain service levels. The record business numbers were evidenced by several clients delivering over double the volume to SDL Surveying in September, compared to a year ago.

SDL said that during September 88% of days worked by surveyors were either at, or above, full capacity – which mirrored that of the previous month.

Simon Jackson, managing director of SDL Surveying, commented: “Undoubtedly, and by all measures, September 2020 was our busiest month ever with volumes received, volumes completed and revenue generated all hitting their business highs.

“That’s excellent news and down to the hard work of everyone involved, but also the stronger relationships we’ve built through 2020 with our lender clients, and their trust in us to get the job done - which has clearly helped in terms of the amount of business they are placing with us.

“Maintaining capacity and service levels is now a big focus for us, and it’s not just about doing more of the same but working with our surveyors and network to further enhance the quality and quantity of surveys and not just be a provider of standard valuations. We’ll focus on the training needed in order to do that and the improved products we can offer as a result.

“2020 has certainly not the year we anticipated it to be but, given all the hard work of everyone involved in the business, it has been a far better year than anyone could have imagined when Covid-19 arrived. We’ll continue to build on this and seek to maintain the very highest of standards in the work we complete.”