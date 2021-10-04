Tenet and HUB Financial Solutions announce new partnership

Financial adviser support group, Tenet, has announced a new partnership with HUB Financial Solutions enabling its advisers to refer clients for specialist equity release advice.

Under the new agreement, Tenet advisers are able to introduce potential equity release clients to HUB Financial Solutions, the corporate solutions and advisory business of FTSE-250 retirement specialist Just Group plc.

HUB Financial Solutions has been providing advice on equity release products from across the whole of the market since 2006, helping homeowners release more than £1 billion of equity from their properties.

Financial adviser support group, Tenet, provides a wide range of services to hundreds of financial adviser firms across the UK. The referral arrangement offers Tenet members the ability to support a wider range of clients at the click of a button, regular updates on case progression, a no cross-selling guarantee, and an introducer fee of 1.75% of the amount released on every completed case (min £750).

Ben Wright, Director of Strategic Development at Tenet, said: “Property wealth is playing an increasingly important role in retirement planning as advisers look to meet the need for clients to boost their pension income, adapt or improve their homes, pay for care or provide gifts to children and grandchildren.

“We’re continually looking to expand the range of high-quality services available to our network, and this agreement opens up a new avenue for our members to offer clients thinking of unlocking some of the wealth tied up in their homes access to specialised advice.

“Equity release won’t be suitable for everybody, and where this is the case HUB Financial Solutions will look after the client’s financial wellbeing by suggesting an alternative route. However, for many, it could provide a life-changing solution, with the advice given by HUB Financial Solutions carrying no obligation and the client only paying if they choose to proceed.”

Simon Gray, managing director at HUB Financial Solutions, adds: “We have been providing referral services to financial advisers for many years and know what it takes to deliver an outstanding service, so we are delighted to now be working with Tenet which is well-respected for its quality offering to advisers.

"Our service will complement their advisers’ propositions, enabling those who don’t include equity release as part of their core offering to support their clients.

“With an ever-increasing range of options available, equity release could be the right solution for many

clients and our advisers will act in their best interests every step of the way.”