FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Tenet announce new partnership with L&G to strengthen adviser support

Tenet Compliance Services has announced that support for Directly Authorised advisers will be bolstered via a new partnership with Legal & General Mortgage Club.

Related topics:  Finance News,  advice
Warren Lewis
23rd May 2022
L and G Clare Beardmore

Clients using Legal & General Mortgage Club will benefit from its free mortgage tools, enabling them to quickly find accurate, in-depth data on providers, including criteria, affordability and suitable product examples.

Benefits for TCS advisers include professional support from dedicated relationship management and mortgage support services teams, as well as access to a broad lender panel and trusted referral partners. This includes access to the end-to-end mortgage platform Smartr365 at no additional cost, as part of the package. The mortgage broker CRM system aims to help advisers save time and reduce paperwork to streamline the mortgage journey.

Clare Beardmore, (pictured) head of broker and propositions, Legal & General Mortgage Club, comments: “At Legal & General, we are committed to supporting the advice community, and equipping them with the tools needed to support a wide range of clients, including those with complex income scenarios. Our decision to partner with Tenet Compliance Services directly aligns with this principle. We are confident that today’s partnership will streamline day-to-day business for TCS client firms, ultimately delivering even better outcomes for customers.”

Warren Vickers, managing director, Tenet Compliance Services, comments: “Tenet Compliance Services is constantly looking at new ways to help everyone get access to quality financial support and guidance. This partnership with Legal & General fits perfectly with our commitment to providing advisers and their clients with the very best tools, information, and support they need to move forward with confidence and make the most informed decisions.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.