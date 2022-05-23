Tenet announce new partnership with L&G to strengthen adviser support

Clients using Legal & General Mortgage Club will benefit from its free mortgage tools, enabling them to quickly find accurate, in-depth data on providers, including criteria, affordability and suitable product examples.

Benefits for TCS advisers include professional support from dedicated relationship management and mortgage support services teams, as well as access to a broad lender panel and trusted referral partners. This includes access to the end-to-end mortgage platform Smartr365 at no additional cost, as part of the package. The mortgage broker CRM system aims to help advisers save time and reduce paperwork to streamline the mortgage journey.

Clare Beardmore, (pictured) head of broker and propositions, Legal & General Mortgage Club, comments: “At Legal & General, we are committed to supporting the advice community, and equipping them with the tools needed to support a wide range of clients, including those with complex income scenarios. Our decision to partner with Tenet Compliance Services directly aligns with this principle. We are confident that today’s partnership will streamline day-to-day business for TCS client firms, ultimately delivering even better outcomes for customers.”

Warren Vickers, managing director, Tenet Compliance Services, comments: “Tenet Compliance Services is constantly looking at new ways to help everyone get access to quality financial support and guidance. This partnership with Legal & General fits perfectly with our commitment to providing advisers and their clients with the very best tools, information, and support they need to move forward with confidence and make the most informed decisions.”