FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Tenet eyes network growth with new regional BDM

Tenet Group has appointed Paul Day as a regional business manager to further support its ongoing network growth strategy.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd November 2021
Paul Day Tenet
"Paul has a firm understanding of what businesses and their clients need to thrive, so we are delighted to be welcoming him as our new regional business manager."

 

 

Paul has more than 30 years of experience within the financial services sector spanning a variety of roles, including both as a mortgage and financial adviser, as well as provider and network positions.

He joins from Clever Lending, where he was director of business development from 2015.

In his new role, Paul will be responsible for introducing advisers and firms to Tenet Network Services, ensuring they get the correct level of support and assisting them through the on-boarding process.

Warren Vickers, managing director at Tenet, said: “Paul has a firm understanding of what businesses and their clients need to thrive, so we are delighted to be welcoming him as our new regional business manager. His longstanding professionalism and commitment to helping advisers reach their potential fit absolutely with Tenet’s aim of giving clients the tools and support they need to operate with confidence and peace of mind. We look forward to working with him as we continue on our exciting growth journey.”

Paul Day added: “I’ve known Tenet for many years and can safely say it has always been one of the most trusty partners to advisers in the marketplace. I can’t wait to support businesses and financial advisers with such a strong proposition and safe pair of hands behind them.”

More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.