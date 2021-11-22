Tenet eyes network growth with new regional BDM

"Paul has a firm understanding of what businesses and their clients need to thrive, so we are delighted to be welcoming him as our new regional business manager."

Paul has more than 30 years of experience within the financial services sector spanning a variety of roles, including both as a mortgage and financial adviser, as well as provider and network positions.

He joins from Clever Lending, where he was director of business development from 2015.

In his new role, Paul will be responsible for introducing advisers and firms to Tenet Network Services, ensuring they get the correct level of support and assisting them through the on-boarding process.

Warren Vickers, managing director at Tenet, said: “Paul has a firm understanding of what businesses and their clients need to thrive, so we are delighted to be welcoming him as our new regional business manager. His longstanding professionalism and commitment to helping advisers reach their potential fit absolutely with Tenet’s aim of giving clients the tools and support they need to operate with confidence and peace of mind. We look forward to working with him as we continue on our exciting growth journey.”

Paul Day added: “I’ve known Tenet for many years and can safely say it has always been one of the most trusty partners to advisers in the marketplace. I can’t wait to support businesses and financial advisers with such a strong proposition and safe pair of hands behind them.”