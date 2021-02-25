Together reports 70% rise in Q4 lending

"This is another really strong performance, driven by our focus on helping our customers to achieve their ambitions and the motivation, dedication and hard work of all of our colleagues."

Together has announced average monthly lending of £74.4m per month during Q4, up 70.6% on the previous three months.

In its latest results, Together reported underlying profit before tax of £38.2m, up 11.8% on the previous quarter and up 4.7% on the same quarter last year.

Cash receipts were up 14.1% on the previous quarter and broadly in line with the same period last year at £430.6m.

Group CEO designate, Gerald Grimes, commented that with strong levels of liquidity and capital, Together “remained focused on supporting our customers and shaping our business for the future”. He added that the Group was “well positioned to take advantage of future market opportunities and to play our part in supporting the UK's economic recovery.”

Marc Goldberg, commercial finance CEO, said: “This is another really strong performance, driven by our focus on helping our customers to achieve their ambitions and the motivation, dedication and hard work of all of our colleagues.”

Pete Ball, personal finance CEO, added: “While the economy may be challenging for some time, with significant funding and our modernisation and transformation programmes underway, we are in a good place to further improve experiences for our customers, intermediaries and colleagues.”