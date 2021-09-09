True Potential sells majority stake to private equity firm

"This transaction will enable continued investment in True Potential’s financial adviser recruitment and its technology platform."

True Potential has sold a majority stake in the business to international private equity firm, Cinven.

True Potential says the investment will enable it to continue its growth in the financial services sector and further develop its investment technology platform. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

True Potential provides advice, investment platform and fund solutions to more than 1.4 million retail clients in the UK. Its technology platform serves both financial advisers and clients.

The business employs more than 350 people and works with more than 800 restricted advisers. Approximately 20% of the financial adviser market in the UK uses True Potential’s technology and support services.

True Potential is expected to have in excess of £20 billion of assets under management and to generate c. £135 million of EBITDA for the year ending 31 December 2021.

David Harrison, chairman of True Potential, said: “We identified Cinven as the right partner for True Potential’s next phase of growth due to their financial services and TMT expertise. Their investment will enable us to continue to deliver on our mission to revolutionise the way wealth management is provided. We have a shared vision and I am certain that this investment in True Potential alongside the existing management expertise will deliver continued growth for many years to come.”

Daniel Harrison, CEO of True Potential, added: “Our aim in this process was always to find the right partner with the same values that would benefit our clients, financial advisers and staff. In Cinven we have found that partner. The financial advice and investment markets are constantly evolving but we have grown consistently over 14 years by being bold, digital-first and client-focused. This investment and exciting partnership will continue that trend.

“I look forward to working closely with Cinven and continuing to lead the business as we provide the best possible service to our clients and advisers.”

Caspar Berendsen, partner at Cinven, commented: “True Potential has a truly differentiated business model within the UK wealth management sector, where there are strong structural growth drivers. The company provides attractive services and products to financial advisers and their clients, using technology to anticipate and meet customer demands in the future as well as now.

“The combination of Cinven’s longstanding track record in both financial services and TMT, along with True Potential’s strong management team and integrated business model, will support the company’s future growth. In particular, this transaction will enable continued investment in True Potential’s financial adviser recruitment and its technology platform.

“The Cinven team looks forward to working with the excellent management team, in particular the founder-owners of the business, to support the existing strategy, building on the company’s significant growth potential and success.”