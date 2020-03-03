Trussle appoints Ian Larkin as CEO

The UK’s first digital mortgage broker, Trussle, announced today the appointment of Ian Larkin as Chief Executive Officer.

Ian, who held senior roles at Lloyds, Virgin Money, McKinsey and Accenture, most recently served as CEO of Target Group. During his five years at Target Group, the business delivered significant growth using technology to improve productivity, risk management and customer experience.

Trussle was founded in 2015 and recently secured an additional £7.5m in funding.

Ian Larkin, Trussle’s new CEO, commented:

“The home ownership journey is one of the most stressful experiences that consumers face, yet not enough has been done to simplify the process for both homeowners and lenders. There’s a tremendous opportunity to leverage technology to transform home financing and mortgage distribution, making the market work better for homeowners and lenders.

The Trussle team has done a great job so far, and our excellent group of investors are committed to the strategic opportunity that lies ahead. Trussle is really well-positioned to lead the transformation of the mortgage industry.”