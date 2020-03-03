FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Trussle appoints Ian Larkin as CEO

Amy Loddington
|
3rd March 2020
ian larkin trussle

The UK’s first digital mortgage broker, Trussle, announced today the appointment of Ian Larkin as Chief Executive Officer.

Ian, who held senior roles at Lloyds, Virgin Money, McKinsey and Accenture, most recently served as CEO of Target Group. During his five years at Target Group, the business delivered significant growth using technology to improve productivity, risk management and customer experience.

Trussle was founded in 2015 and recently secured an additional £7.5m in funding.

Ian Larkin, Trussle’s new CEO, commented:

“The home ownership journey is one of the most stressful experiences that consumers face, yet not enough has been done to simplify the process for both homeowners and lenders. There’s a tremendous opportunity to leverage technology to transform home financing and mortgage distribution, making the market work better for homeowners and lenders.

The Trussle team has done a great job so far, and our excellent group of investors are committed to the strategic opportunity that lies ahead. Trussle is really well-positioned to lead the transformation of the mortgage industry.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.