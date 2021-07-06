UK Finance's Charles Roe among new NEDs at Stonebridge

"Each comes with a huge amount of experience at board level in the financial services sector with real focus on risk, compliance and fast-growing businesses."

Mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge has appointed two new independent non-executive directors to its board.

The new members are Charles Roe and David Grant, who both come with a considerable amount of industry experience and will provide independent advice to Stonebridge's board and management team.

Charles Roe joins the Stonebridge Board as an NED and will become chairman of its risk and compliance committee subject to regulatory approval.

He has been an executive at a number of businesses and has extensive experience in risk and governance and will continue in his current senior role as director of mortgages at UK Finance. Charles was previously chief risk officer at Nottingham Building Society and also spent 11 years at the FCA, five of which were in senior mortgage policy roles.

David Grant joins the Stonebridge Board with decades of commercial and people leadership experience. He is currently a director and lead consultant at consultancy firm, Blakk Ltd, a NED and chair of the risk committee at Stafford Railway Building Society, and a NED at the Oddfellows Manchester Unity Friendly Society.

He will be advising Stonebridge on commercial opportunities and the network’s continued plans to grow the business while balancing risk.

The network has also announced that Malcolm Cowcher has decided to retire from the board after six years as an NED with Stonebridge.

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, commented: “We are delighted to be appointing both David and Charles to the Stonebridge board as NEDs – each comes with a huge amount of experience at board level in the financial services sector with real focus on risk, compliance and fast-growing businesses.

“We will miss Malcolm’s wise counsel after his decision to step down as a non-executive director of the network. We thank Malcolm for his expertise, the sage guidance he has provided and his commitment to Stonebridge during that time, and we wish him well in his next chapter.

“I am certain that our new directors will add considerable insight and impetus to the business and will help us deliver on our ambitious plans for the future.”