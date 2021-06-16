ULS Technology expands sales team

"Tim, Matthew and Harley all bring with them unique experience and expertise that will benefit our customers and prove an asset to our business."

ULS Technology has grown its sales team with the recruitment of two new BDMs.

Tim Shawcross joins ULS technology as an experienced BDM with extensive knowledge and relationships across the market, having previously held roles at HSBC Private Bank, RBS Coutts, Deutsche Bank, Moody’s Investors Service and, most recently, Coventry Building Society.

ULS technology has also appointed Matthew Ladak as a BDM. Matthew has more than 16 years’ business development experience across a range of industries and has established expertise in winning contracts, expanding market share, building and protecting reputation and driving business improvements.

In addition to two new BDMs, ULS technology has recruited Harley Weber to join its marketing team as a creative designer. As a creative graphic designer with a range of experience in designing for multimedia, marketing and print, Harley will help ULS identify new ways to communicate its proposition to the market.

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at ULS technology, said: “At ULS technology, our mission is to revolutionise the home buying, selling and owning experience – and this means growing our business. So, we are committing to that growth by strengthening our sales and marketing teams.

“Tim, Matthew and Harley all bring with them unique experience and expertise that will benefit our customers and prove an asset to our business. I’m really pleased to welcome them all to the team and look forward to working with them on further developing the reach and reputation of ULS technology, which includes popular brands like eConveyancer and DigitalMove.”