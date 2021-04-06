FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
ULS Technology partners with Foundation Home Loans

Rozi Jones
|
6th April 2021
Sandra Robson Clark
"This partnership with ULS Technology enables us to deliver increased expertise, speed and security."

ULS Technology has partnered with Foundation Home Loans to provide an integrated panel management service to the specialist lender.

The integrated service will enable Foundation to deliver electronic offers and Certificates of Title to customers and, in addition to the full solicitor panel, will provide access to a hand-picked panel of solicitors with particular expertise in specialist buy-to-let, such as HMOs.

Paul Saunders, director of lender services at ULS Technology, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Foundation Home Loans to manage its solicitor panel and integrate our services to deliver customers with an enhanced homebuying and remortgaging experience. Our partnership will enable the delivery of electronic offers and Certificates of Title to speed the process and will give Foundation customers access to a greater choice of high-quality conveyancing firms with expertise in specialist buy to let. We are looking forward to working together with Foundation to continue to improve the conveyancing process for all involved.”

Sandra Robson-Clark, head of lending at Foundation Home Loans, added: “We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience we offer to our customers and this partnership with ULS Technology enables us to deliver increased expertise, speed and security. The technology integration will provide benefits for everyone in the process, helping transactions to move with greater efficiency and reliability.”

