ULS technology partners with MPowered Mortgages

ULS technology has agreed a partnership with MPowered Mortgages to provide an integrated panel management service to the recently launched lender.

The integrated service will provide MPowered Mortgages with access to ULS technology’s full solicitor panel, enabling the lender to deliver electronic Offers and Certificates of Title to customers in line with its digitally-focused approach to lending.

Paul Saunders, Director of Lender Services, ULS technology, said:

“We’re really pleased to have been selected by MPowered Mortgages to manage its solicitor panel and integrate our services to deliver customers with an enhanced homebuying and remortgaging experience. MPowered Mortgages has launched to market promising customers a more automated, digitised and dynamic process and our partnership will enable the delivery of electronic Offers and Certificates of Title to help it deliver on this promise.”

Emma Hollingworth, Distribution Director at MPowered Mortgages, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to be expanding our solicitor panel with ULS technology today and to offer advisers more choice in serving their customers. Certainty and control over the mortgage process for advisers and customers alike is critical to us at MPowered Mortgages and integrating with ULS technology’s full solicitor panel enables us to offer just this.”

