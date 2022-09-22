UTB appoints Jack Heath as BDM

Prior to his new role, Jack was at Knight Frank Finance where for nearly four years he has been a successful property finance broker with particular emphasis on serving HNW and UHNW individuals and corporate borrowers. In his new role with UTB, Jack will be supporting brokers operating in London and the South-East and increasing awareness of UTB’s wide range of property finance products including regulated and unregulated bridging and refurbishment funding solutions. He will report to UTB’s Head of Sales – Bridging, Owen Bentley.

The appointment follows a record-breaking year to date for UTB’s Bridging division and various product and service enhancements designed to enable the Bank to substantially increase its capability to transact higher volumes of unregulated bridging business to match its strength in the regulated bridging sector. UTB was named Regulated Bridging Lender of the Year at the recent Bridging & Commercial Awards 2022.

Owen Bentley, Head of Sales - Bridging, United Trust Bank, commented: “Jack’s experience working on the broking side of the industry gives him a valuable insight of the challenges facing brokers today and what they are really looking for from their lender partners. His knowledge of a wide range of property finance options and of value-add property development will be a great asset as we continue to make excellent progress in expanding our non-regulated bridging and refurbishment funding business.

“We are still receiving a lot of enquiries and completing high numbers of traditional bridging and refurbishment project cases from experienced brokers as well as intermediaries new to the sector. We're keen to push our market share even further over the coming months and with demand for UTB’s quick and reliable funding continuing to increase, Jack’s appointment couldn’t come at a better time.”

Jack Heath (pictured) commented: “I have always admired the way UTB operate. They listen to brokers and are always improving their offering and service to give brokers what they need in a fast-moving marketplace. I’m looking forward to building new relationships, developing existing ones, and applying my own broking experience to helping introducers complete more bridging business. UTB has ambitious growth plans and I’m delighted to have joined the team at this exciting time.”