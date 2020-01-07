VIBE Finance expand team further with new recruit

Commercial and development finance service provider, VIBE Finance, has announced that it has appointed Kelly Rule as an appointed representative.

2019 saw the specialist finance broker successfully develop its proposition and enjoying considerable growth, as well as moving to new offices and growing its internal team.

Kelly joins VIBE Finance following four years working for specialist lender, InterBay Commercial (part of One Savings Bank) as a Business Development Manager for the South West.

Kim McGinley, Director of VIBE Finance, said “Kelly brings vast experience of the commercial market to VIBE. Having had a baby recently, Kelly was looking for a better work/life balance. Here at VIBE we advocate for women looking for more flexibility in the workplace and she embodies the kind of individual that we feel VIBE is all about.

As we all know, specialist finance is no 'tick box' system and Kelly's in-depth knowledge of this niche area is vast and wide ranging. We have big plans for 2020 and I personally can’t wait to see what Kelly brings to VIBE. It’s an exciting time for us.”

Kelly said; “Working with VIBE Finance gives me the flexibility to utilise my experience in the specialist sector by running my career and balancing it with my home life at the same time. Kim has built a fabulous business model within the last 18 months with a growing reputation and this is just the start of things to come for VIBE. I am very excited for this new chapter in my life.”