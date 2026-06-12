'A strong capability for finding a lending solution that works for all': Eddie Trahearn, GB Bank

FR: Please can you provide a brief summary of your background and your role at GB Bank?

I started my journey over 20 years ago, on a marketing graduate scheme, at Alliance and Leicester. I took the opportunity to move into group treasury and never looked back, moving and progressing at numerous banks, typically smaller and more dynamic environments. I enjoy being at the centre of commercial discussions, constantly evaluating how to generate the best outcomes for both our customers and shareholders.

I have set up bank grade treasury functions for Charter Court Financial Services (now OneSavings Bank) and Belmont Green (now Vida Bank), alongside a brief period at LendInvest.

I joined GB Bank as head of treasury in 2021 to set up the treasury function at the banking application stage, successfully obtaining full permissions in 2022. My role then steadily expanded taking responsibility for all liabilities of the GB Bank Group including retail deposits. Laterally, I was asked to take the role of CFO, when our founder/CEO stepped backed after a successful equity raise.

My new role as CEO covers all aspects of the Bank, from wider strategic planning, through to ensuring we have the right people in place to deliver. As CEO, it is my responsibility to continue building a very successful platform for all of our stakeholders.

FR: You joined the Bank five years ago this year, how has the Bank changed during that time?

The Bank was designed as a regional development finance specialist, but due to significant economic events, this model became harder to implement. We moved the Bank's HQ from Middlesbrough to Mayfair, and we now focus on supporting property professionals and non-bank lenders by providing bespoke facilities, supported by our retail deposit base.

We never stand still and there will be many more exciting business developments over the coming years. We pride ourselves on our inquisitive but thoughtful nature, taking advantage of opportunities in a controlled way.

FR: At the start of 2026, you announced a profit, plus the doubling of assets to £2.6bn. What significance does that have for savers, borrowers and brokers?

It shows the Bank is on a sustainable footing. Many start up banks fail to get past the point of breakeven which means constant equity injections are required and they are not in control of their own destiny.

Our results mean our savers, borrowers and intermediaries can have confidence we will be there for them, and our bespoke funding solutions matched with simple and transparent savings products give a strong platform for long-term relationships. This is a key driver of our strategy.

FR: You’ve built a reputation for funding complex, high value buy-to-let and bridging cases on residential and semi-commercial property, what makes you different in this space?

It is easily said, but very genuine, each case is evaluated on its own merits by a combination of a relationship manager and credit partner. We can combine multiple securities and evaluate an individual’s financial situation which, when combined, provides a strong capability for finding a lending solution that works for all.

We have wide, but risk conscious criteria which we see continuing to support our reputation for funding more complex and bespoke lending situations.

This approach is also applied to our institutional funding lines, with three deals signed across a variety of asset classes. Our team includes capital market transaction specialists, and we work with our funding partners to find a structure which works for both parties.

FR: What can we expect to see from GB Bank in 2026?

Great things, we are looking to increase our profitability while optimising our balance sheet, with a focus on profitability rather than balance sheet size. Our lending book is growing, our capital markets business is now well established, and our savings platform remains clear and transparent with a focus on customer retention.

We have a motivated and skilled team, and we will continue to add value to our customers and all business stakeholders.