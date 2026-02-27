'Brokers should be preparing now for Renters’ Rights Bill changes': Rob Stanton, Landbay

FR: Can you give us a brief overview of your career to date?

I’ve spent more than 20 years in the mortgage market, with buy-to-let being a consistent thread throughout that time. I actually started out on the lender side as an underwriter, which I think has stayed with me. It gave me a really strong grounding in what makes a good case, how risk is assessed, and what underwriters are ultimately looking for when a case lands on their desk.

From there, I moved into business development and then progressed through a number of leadership roles, including head of sales, before stepping into a sales and distribution director role. That mix of technical and commercial experience has been really valuable, particularly in buy-to-let, where understanding both the numbers and the broker relationship is crucial.

Before I ever entered financial services, I was a keen footballer and thought that might be the path I’d follow. It didn’t quite work out as expected, but the discipline and competitiveness probably still influence how I approach my role today.

FR: What does your day-to-day role look like as sales and distribution director at Landbay?

My role is largely about setting direction and ensuring alignment. I’m responsible for setting and tracking the sales plan across our field teams, telephone sales and national accounts, and making sure everyone is focused on the right priorities.

Staying close to broker feedback is a key part of that. Understanding what brokers are seeing on the ground helps shape everything from product development to service improvements. Internally, I work closely with product, underwriting, operations, marketing and our funding partners to make sure propositions come to market smoothly and perform as expected.

Externally, I support key broker relationships across networks, clubs and top firms. Visibility and accessibility really matter, and it’s important brokers know they can engage with us easily and get clear, consistent answers

FR: There’s a lot happening in buy-to-let right now. What are the biggest themes shaping the sector?

Legislative reform – the Renters Rights Bill – has, and will, produce behaviour change in our market. The move away from ‘no-fault’ evictions and the transition to a new tenancy regime from May 2026, alongside the closure of Section 21 court routes after July 2026, will have a real impact on how landlords operate.

We’re also seeing a widening gap in landlord profiles. More professional landlords are focusing on portfolio optimisation and long-term strategy, while some smaller or accidental landlords are reassessing their involvement in the sector.

At the same time, the value of advice has increased. Navigating criteria, structuring portfolios and making the numbers work is more complex than it was a few years ago. Service and certainty are becoming key differentiators too. Speed to offer, clarity on criteria and predictable processes are increasingly winning out over marginal differences in pricing.

FR: IMLA is predicting strong growth in buy-to-let lending over the next two years. Do you agree?

Broadly, yes. Lower pricing and improving affordability should support activity, particularly in remortgaging and portfolio refinancing. There is still a large pipeline of loans coming to the end of fixed rates, and that will continue to drive lending volumes.

Rental yield dynamics also remain supportive in many areas, with rent levels underpinning landlord business cases. Law changes may increase churn, with some landlords exiting the market while others buy, consolidate or restructure portfolios. Even where landlords are leaving, that still creates lending activity elsewhere in the system.

FR: What can advisers and landlord clients expect in terms of pricing in early 2026, and what is Landbay offering?

The direction of travel has been more positive, particularly following the move to 3.75% in December 2025. Last year’s (and potentially this year’s) cuts are largely already reflected in current pricing, so we’re seeing a more stable environment emerge.

At Landbay, we’ve recently launched zero-fee products and fee-assisted remortgage options designed to support speed and certainty through the remortgage journey. As affordability improves, we expect reliance on higher-fee products to reduce, giving brokers greater flexibility in how they structure solutions for their clients.

FR: Product transfers are playing a growing role. What does Landbay’s proposition look like?

Product transfers are becoming more important because they reduce friction at refinance and allow advisers to retain clients with less administration. At Landbay, we don’t just offer a straight product transfer.

Our proposition allows for meaningful changes where needed, including raising additional capital, reducing the loan balance, extending the mortgage term or making changes to the structure of a limited company. That flexibility is a real benefit for landlords, whose circumstances and requirements can change over time, and it allows brokers to continue adding value rather than simply switching rates.

FR: Finally, what should brokers be preparing for over the next six to twelve months?

Brokers should be preparing now for the Renters’ Rights Bill changes coming into effect from May 2026 and having early conversations with landlords about what those changes mean for their portfolios.

They should also stay close to their clients ahead of what is shaping up to be a very busy period for remortgaging. Proactive engagement will be key in helping landlords navigate the market and ensuring brokers are well positioned to support them through a significant wave of refinancing activity.