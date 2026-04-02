'Brokers want speed, certainty and clear answers as early as possible': Alan Davison, Foundation

FR: You joined Foundation at the start of this year. What attracted you to the role, and what stood out about the business when you first looked at it?

Two things stood out straight away. First, the opportunity to work with people I know and trust. That’s always a big factor for me, because it sets the tone for how you operate day to day and how quickly you can move forward as a team.

Second, the strength of the business. Foundation already has a very solid position in the buy-to-let space, with a strong reputation among brokers. What really appealed, though, was that it’s not a business standing still. There’s a clear ambition to grow, to build out other areas like residential, and to further develop the proposition. That mix of being firmly established in the market but still looking to push forward and evolve was a big draw.

FR: You have over 25 years’ experience across lending, sales and commercial strategy. How has that breadth shaped the way you approach this chief commercial officer role today?

The biggest thing I’ve learned is that people drive performance. You can have the best strategy in the world, but if your teams are not engaged and motivated, it will not land in the way you want it to. So, a lot of my focus is on building that environment where people can perform at their best.

Having worked across sales, leadership and risk, I tend to look at things end to end. It’s not just about what we bring in at the front, but how it flows through the business, how decisions are made and how we deliver for customers and brokers. That more rounded view helps you spot opportunities and also avoid issues before they arise.

FR: Foundation has built its name in specialist buy-to-let and residential lending. What do you see as the lender’s greatest strengths in those markets, and where is there room to grow?

Our biggest strength is clearly in buy-to-let. It’s what we’re known for and where we’ve real depth, both in terms of product range and our understanding of more complex cases. That experience and consistency is important for brokers, because they know what to expect from us.

Where I see the opportunity is in residential. We’ve a strong and competitive proposition, both on criteria and pricing, but we’ve probably not talked about it as much as we could. A lot of the brokers we work with already place residential business, so there’s a natural opportunity to build on those relationships and do more in that space.

FR: From your early conversations with brokers, what are they telling you they most need from specialist lenders in 2026?

The themes are very consistent. Brokers want speed, certainty and clear answers as early as possible. They’re putting a lot of work into placing cases, so they need confidence that they’re taking them to the right lender.

Access to people is also really important. Whether that’s BDMs or underwriters, having that ability to sense check a case or get a quick view makes a big difference, even if it’s a no. It helps them manage expectations with their clients and keeps things moving, at pace.

FR: At the start of the year, Foundation changed its brand. What do you see as the benefits of this for you as a lender and all stakeholders?

The refreshed brand gives us a cleaner and more modern feel, which is important in a competitive market. It also simplifies things by focusing on the Foundation name, which is already well recognised.

More importantly, it gives us flexibility for the future. As we grow into new areas and develop new propositions, the brand can support that. Essentially, it’s a reflection of how the business has moved on and where we want to go next.

FR: The specialist market continues to evolve, particularly with regulatory change and landlord reform. How should lenders balance growth ambitions with the need for careful underwriting and strong conduct standards?

For me, it comes back to doing the right thing and keeping customer outcomes front of mind. If that’s your starting point, it gives you a solid base to grow from.

Regulation will always change, so it’s about staying close to what’s coming and planning ahead. My view on risk is that it should support the business, not stop it. It’s about putting the right controls in place so you can grow in a sensible and sustainable way.

FR: As CCO, what will be your immediate priorities over the next 12 months, and what would success look like for you personally at Foundation?

The first part of the role has been about gathering a real understanding the business and the people. Getting a feel for how things work and where the opportunities are is key before making any big changes.

Looking ahead, success is about delivering on our ambitious growth plans but doing that in the right way. That means a strong, engaged team, clear direction and making sure we continue to support brokers and their clients effectively. It’s also about setting a clear path for the next few years, not just the next 12 months.

FR: Finally, away from the office, what keeps you busy, and what might colleagues be surprised to learn about you?

I’m a big believer in trying to switch off at the weekend, so most of my time is spent with family, getting out for walks with the dog and just taking a break from work.

I’m also a keen football fan and follow Sunderland closely, which definitely keeps things interesting. Something colleagues might not know is that I was actually very close to joining the police before moving into financial services, so things could have turned out very differently.