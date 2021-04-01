In the Spotlight with Spencer Gale, ULS Technology

"As the conveyancing world changes, partly as a result of Covid, solicitors, law firms and their clients are becoming increasingly reliant on technology."

We spoke to Spencer Gale, national account manager at ULS Technology, about working from home during the pandemic, the changing world of conveyancing, and ULS's new online digital platform.

FR: What is your role?

I am a national account manager responsible for delivering incremental value to the business from existing client relationships whilst also searching for new business opportunities to deliver the business’ key strategic goals.

FR: How has your role changed as a result of Covid?

I am very fortunate as I joined In July, just after the national lockdown was released, so my role hasn’t changed a great deal. I have been conducting face-to-face appointments throughout the summer and I have only been halted by lockdown. The change will now come about for me as I have no other option than to conduct meetings online through Teams & Zoom. You cannot beat face-to-face in our industry, but we all have to adapt our working practices in these challenging times and I will be no different.

FR: What is your favourite part of your job?

My favourite part of my job is meeting & helping the people within the mortgage industry. I have been doing this type of role for many years now and I have been fortunate enough to have built some great relationships over the years, with most of my clients now being my friends.

FR: What do you like and dislike about working from home?

I don’t dislike anything about working from home. I am fortunate that I have a great environment to work in, away from any distractions in the house and I find I am super productive & efficient when I am at home.

FR: What’s the most interesting opportunities in your market?

The most interesting opportunity for me is for my company to change the face of home moving through technology. As the conveyancing world changes, partly as a result of Covid, solicitors, law firms and their clients are becoming increasingly reliant on technology.

Through Digital Move, our online digital platform, we are transforming the experience of buying and selling a property. Our platform puts the client in control of their starter pack and the conveyancing journey begins so much sooner in the process, rather than waiting around for it to arrive in the post.

The more brokers we can get this message out to, the more people will enjoy the conveyancing journey. Well, as much as you can enjoy it with the stress of moving home or remortgaging!

FR: What has been your greatest success to date?

Financing myself through university at 28 years old to obtain my degree and then working full time whilst completing my Masters Degree.

FR: What do you do to wind down?

In normal times, when I’m outside of work I like to research restaurants, hotels, weekends away and holidays. I try to have holidays in my diary booked a year in advance, as it’s important to me to always have activities and breaks to look forward to. Hopefully it won’t be too long before I can do that again!

FR: What does a great weekend involve?

I try not to put too much in the diary on a Friday night as this is my winding down time after a busy week. A great weekend would usually be wining and dining my wife on the Saturday, followed by seeing my step-daughters & the grandchildren on the Sunday, though sadly that’s not possible at the moment. If that included a Sunday lunch as well, then that would finish the weekend off very nicely. Sunday evening is chilling out time and an opportunity to mentally prepare for the week ahead.

FR: What would you be reincarnated as?

Myself, and I mean that in the least narcissistic way! I am extremely grateful for the life I have had and I would happily do it all over again.