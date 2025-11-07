'The goal is simple: more conversation, less complication': Claire O’Brien, Alternative Bridging

FR: You joined Alternative Bridging as head of underwriting in 2023. How has it been, and what does your role involve day to day?

It’s been busy, but in the best possible way. I lead the specialist lending underwriting team, so my world is all about problem solving, listening to brokers, understanding what their clients are trying to achieve, and finding a route that works for everyone.

Alternative Bridging has been lending for more than 30 years, and that experience shows. There’s a depth of knowledge across the business, from our asset managers through to the sales and credit teams, and everyone genuinely cares about getting the right outcome. My job is to keep that focus sharp, make sure our approach stays consistent, and most importantly, make it easy for brokers to talk to us.

We know underwriting can sometimes feel like a black box, so we’re trying to change that. The goal is simple: more conversation, less complication.

FR: Accessibility and collaboration seem to be big themes for Alternative Bridging right now. How are those values being reflected in the way you underwrite?

Look, accessibility is everything. We want brokers to feel they can pick up the phone at any stage and talk to a real person who actually knows their case.

We’ve also made a real effort to simplify how we communicate. Our underwriters explain what we’re looking for and why, so no one feels in the dark. If something changes, we’ll be upfront about it. That openness builds trust, and trust gets deals done faster.

Underwriting isn’t about hiding behind a screen or quoting criteria, it’s about talking through scenarios, listening, and shaping a solution together.

FR: You’ve worked in property lending for more than three decades. How has the industry changed, and what’s still the same?

It’s certainly quicker, but also more demanding. Technology has helped speed things up, but you still need good judgement. A spreadsheet can’t tell you what a borrower’s real plan looks like or how confident they are in their exit.

What hasn’t changed is the value of human experience. The best outcomes still come from having proper conversations. I always say if you understand the story, the numbers make sense.

FR: What’s your advice to brokers submitting cases in the current market?

Tell us the story early. The more we know, the quicker we can give you a straight answer.

Don’t be afraid to call and say, “This one’s a bit unusual.” That’s fine, that’s what we’re here for. We’d rather know the quirks upfront than discover them halfway through.

And if something changes, tell us. We’re realistic. We understand that projects move and markets shift. When brokers and underwriters stay in touch, everyone wins.

FR: There’s been strong demand for your Alternative Overdraft facility lately. Why do you think it’s resonating so well with brokers and borrowers?

Because it’s flexible, and right now flexibility is everything. It gives clients a revolving pot of funds they can draw from and repay as they go, ideal for developers and business owners who don’t want to start from scratch every time.

We’ve seen it used for development exits, business expansion, even acquisitions. It’s the kind of product that evolves with the client, and that’s why brokers love it. Once they understand how it works, it becomes a really powerful tool.

FR: Finally, what’s ahead for you and the team as we move into 2026?

We’re continuing to build out the underwriting team, investing in training and communication so brokers always get fast, informed decisions.

We’ve also added new internal BDMs in Manchester and Hertfordshire, which has strengthened our regional reach. It means we can get even closer to brokers and support them in person, not just by email.

Looking ahead, we’re working on a few exciting developments that will broaden our range of lending options in the new year. It’s still under wraps for now, but the focus is on giving brokers more choice across both short and longer-term lending. We’ve put a lot of thought into making these new solutions straightforward and flexible, removing some of the complexity that can slow cases down.

Above all, our focus is on consistency. We want every broker who deals with us to walk away thinking, “That was straightforward.” If we can keep doing that, being open, being clear, and being accessible, then I think 2026 will be a strong year for everyone involved.