Air relaunches training programme following rebrand

The new-look Air Academy is a fully interactive training programme accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance and provides eight learning modules designed to upskill and support advisers operating in the later-life lending arena.

Underpinned by knowledgeable experts, the Academy provides advisers with the highest quality insight, support and content to enable advisers and their businesses to go further. In a first for the industry, all modules are fully accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and aligned to the Equity Release Council’s Competency Framework.

Once advisers have successfully completed the programme they will earn accredited status and gain permission to display a unique ‘Accredited Later Life Lending Professional’ digital badge to promote their later life credentials. This platform is designed to aid continuous professional development and to retain their accredited status, they will be expected to complete further training on an annual basis to ensure that they remain on top of what is happening in this fast-moving industry.

The modules are housed inside a state-of-the-art e-learning platform to create a more engaging experience for advisers. Alongside developing an adviser’s understanding of the later life market and achieving accreditation, those who complete the courses will also be able to access exclusive products from lenders.

The Air Academy consists of the following eight brand-new and comprehensive learning modules covering a range of critical areas to help advisers enhance their knowledge:

The Industry

The Later Life Lending Market

The Client – Meeting Client Needs

Soft Skills

The Later Life Lending Products

The Later Life Lending Process

Later Life Lending in the Broader Context

Building a Client Proposition

Stuart Wilson, (pictured) CEO at Air, said: “With the later life lending industry rapidly developing and changing, advisers are more focused than ever on building their skill set and understanding how they can best support their customers.

“We are therefore delighted to unveil the new look Air Academy which is designed to be the training platform for advisers wishing to hone their skills in this market. Underpinned by advanced technology and knowledgeable experts and alighted to the Equity Release Council’s Competency framework, it provides advisers access to eight LIBF-accredited learning modules covering a range of critical later life lending areas.

“Those who complete this CPD training will be able to use the new ‘Accredited Later Life Lending Professional’ digital badge to highlight their expertise to customers as well as their commitment to the ongoing development of their skills. This is a first for the market and part of our commitment to helping our members.”