Brexit concerns still outweigh Covid-19 for over 50s retiring abroad

Brexit concerns still outweigh those surrounding the pandemic for the over 50s interested in retiring abroad, according to new research from Canada Life.

Half of over 50s who are planning to move abroad when they retire are reconsidering where they might retire to due to Brexit, up from 46% in 2020. A further 47% (up from 44% in 2020) say the uncertainty is making them reconsider their plans altogether.

When asked about the pandemic, 42% say they are reconsidering which country to retire to, while a further 39% say they are thinking about whether to retire abroad at all.

The notion of retiring abroad has long been on the wish list for Brits in search of better weather (69%), a more desirable lifestyle (62%), and cheaper living costs (45%).

With many retirees considering moving abroad for a cheaper standard of living, the average monthly income needed is thought to be £1,461 - £367 less than the UK. This varies by country, with those hoping to retire to America thinking they will need the most at £1,916 per month, followed by New Zealand (£1,664).

The research revealed, however, that just one in five (19%) of those planning to head abroad know which countries had reciprocal social security payment agreements in place, and one in four (25%) did not even know such agreements existed.

Sean Christian, MD at Canada Life, commented: “Despite Brexit and the ongoing global pandemic, many over 50s continue to harbour the dream of a retirement which includes better weather, a more desirable lifestyle, or cheaper standards of living than the UK.

“There are a number of key considerations when planning a move abroad, such as which countries offer reciprocal payment agreements, thinking about the impact of currency exchange rates and whether State Pensions will keep pace with the cost of living. To help navigate the complexities around retiring abroad, it’s important to seek specialist professional advice. An expert in expatriate finance will be able to help and ensure you make the most of the retirement people have worked long and hard for.”