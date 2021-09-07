Buckinghamshire BS and Air Group launch exclusive later life product

"We are delighted to move to the next phase of adviser and member services as we bring an ever-increasing choice to members to support their clients."

Buckinghamshire Building Society has partnered with Air Group to launch an exclusive four-year fixed-rate later life mortgage product for over 50s.

The product is available at 2.89% up to 75% LTV and has a £999 product fee.

The product offers loans between £100,000 and £750,000 with a choice of interest-only, repayment or part-and-part loans to tailor to the specific needs of the customer.

It will also look at other forms of income that may be used in addition to standard pensions, combining this with affordability as an alternative to income multiples.

Tim Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “We have listened to recent feedback from Air Group, highlighting that over 70% of advisers identified a need for longer-term fixed products so this seemed the perfect time to partner with a distribution business which offers well-respected specialist support in the later life sector.”

Stuart Wilson, CEO of Air Group, commented: “We are delighted to move to the next phase of adviser and member services as we bring an ever-increasing choice to members to support their clients. Our ambition is to broaden our award-winning services into selecting the best products for older borrowers and this is a significant new product for members.

“We have run a successful pilot scheme called Air Prestige Packaging, which we are now moving into the operational phase with this product and we expect to announce further products soon. The idea is that these additional options will support members to give their clients more choice than anywhere else.”