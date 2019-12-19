Dean Mirfin to leave Key Group

"I will look to share my experience of building a strong vibrant company with other organisations via speaking engagements and other opportunities."

Dean Mirfin is stepping down from his role of chief product officer at Key Group after almost 22 years with the business.

Following the sale of Key Group to Partners Group in 2017 for over £208 million, Dean has gradually been reducing his hours. However, he will remain as a major shareholder and work on a consultancy basis for Key – including sitting on the board of the Society of Mortgage Professionals.

Dean Mirfin commented: “Having worked for Key for much of my career and helped it grow into one of the leading organisations in later life lending with almost 600 employees, now is the time to step back and concentrate on other opportunities.

"I will still be working with the senior management team at Key on a consultancy basis but I will look to share my experience of building a strong vibrant company with other organisations via speaking engagements and other opportunities.

Simon Thompson, CEO at Key Group, added: “Dean has been an industry stalwart and an invaluable resource for the senior management team at Key Group. He has gradually been stepping back from being actively involved in the day to day running of the business and we wish him well as he focuses on consultancy work and speaking opportunities.”