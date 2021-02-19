Equity Release Associates launches customer acquisition initiative

"We know that customer acquisition is a key challenge for many advisers, so this new investment in marketing should really help our team to achieve their growth ambitions."

Equity Release Associates, Age Partnership’s support network for independent equity release brokers, has invested in customer acquisition activity to support its community of later life advisers.

The firm will help advisers through subsidising their marketing costs to fast-track further growth.

Managing director, Dan Baines, said: “By helping our associate advisers to provide their advice in a more safe and efficient manner, we’re providing a great foundation on which they can build their businesses. However we know that customer acquisition is a key challenge for many advisers, so this new investment in marketing should really help our team to achieve their growth ambitions.

“In addition to this, we’re also now working with a number of new introducer partners, for whom the combination of our gold-standard advice principles and a highly personalised customer experience is proving to be a big success.”