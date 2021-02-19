FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Equity Release Associates launches customer acquisition initiative

Rozi Jones
|
19th February 2021
Dan Baines Age Partnership 2
"We know that customer acquisition is a key challenge for many advisers, so this new investment in marketing should really help our team to achieve their growth ambitions."

Equity Release Associates, Age Partnership’s support network for independent equity release brokers, has invested in customer acquisition activity to support its community of later life advisers.

The firm will help advisers through subsidising their marketing costs to fast-track further growth.

Managing director, Dan Baines, said: “By helping our associate advisers to provide their advice in a more safe and efficient manner, we’re providing a great foundation on which they can build their businesses. However we know that customer acquisition is a key challenge for many advisers, so this new investment in marketing should really help our team to achieve their growth ambitions.

“In addition to this, we’re also now working with a number of new introducer partners, for whom the combination of our gold-standard advice principles and a highly personalised customer experience is proving to be a big success.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.