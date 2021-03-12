FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Equity Release Associates receives FCA authorisation to become DA network

Rozi Jones
|
12th March 2021
Dan Baines Age Partnership 2
"Whilst we remain proudly part of the Age Partnership Group, it is also important that ERA continues to evolve its own identity"

Specialist later life advice firm, Equity Release Associates, has been granted approval by the FCA to expand its services as a Directly Authorised network.

The firm was previously operating as an Appointed Representative of sister company, Age Partnership, but took the decision to seek direct authorisation in order to meet its long-term growth ambitions.

Dan Baines, managing director of Equity Release Associates, commented: “Whilst we remain proudly part of the Age Partnership Group, it is also important that ERA continues to evolve its own identity, with the ability to tailor its services to cater for our rapidly growing Adviser customer base.

“Direct authorisation will give us scope to provide our services to both individual advisers and firms. Combined with the efficiencies and expertise of Age Partnership’s administrative functions, it means that we will now be able to help even more later-life lending specialists to safely capture the potential that this fast-growing market offers.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.