Equity Release Associates receives FCA authorisation to become DA network

Specialist later life advice firm, Equity Release Associates, has been granted approval by the FCA to expand its services as a Directly Authorised network.

The firm was previously operating as an Appointed Representative of sister company, Age Partnership, but took the decision to seek direct authorisation in order to meet its long-term growth ambitions.

Dan Baines, managing director of Equity Release Associates, commented: “Whilst we remain proudly part of the Age Partnership Group, it is also important that ERA continues to evolve its own identity, with the ability to tailor its services to cater for our rapidly growing Adviser customer base.

“Direct authorisation will give us scope to provide our services to both individual advisers and firms. Combined with the efficiencies and expertise of Age Partnership’s administrative functions, it means that we will now be able to help even more later-life lending specialists to safely capture the potential that this fast-growing market offers.”