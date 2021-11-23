ITM and Altus become first Pensions Dashboard providers

"The Altus/ITM dashboard connection solution can be the cornerstone of a successful rollout of the pensions dashboard."

Together, Altus and ITM will provide their existing clients - as well as other pension schemes, administrators and data providers - with a way to connect to the pensions dashboards.

Their ISP will provide a secure system capable of managing the scale and demand of multi-million dashboard users, alongside data connections to all scheme types and all data providers, with additional integration where possible.

As one of few chosen testing partners with the Pensions Dashboards Programme, ITM are working closely to develop and test the dashboard framework ahead of a wider rollout.

Maurice Titley, chief innovation officer at ITM, said: “The challenge for pension administrators to provide data to pensions dashboards has always been two-fold: firstly how to provide the high quality data required to support dashboards, and secondly how to expose that data to a high volume 24/7 pensions ‘find and view’ service with millions of users. The synergy driving the Altus/ITM dashboard connection overcomes these challenges and performs to the new technology standards of dashboards, whilst also handling the complexities and realities of the pension data world.”

Ben Cocks, Altus director, commented: “The regulations to compel pension administrators to connect to the dashboard are coming down the tracks fast. We all know that running pension schemes in the real world is a complicated business but by joining forces with ITM we can provide administrators with a straightforward route to compliance. The Altus/ITM dashboard connection solution can be the cornerstone of a successful rollout of the pensions dashboard.”