Later Life

Key Group appoints director of technology

Jack will focus on technical governance and driving digital transformation across the group.

Rozi Jones
|
11th May 2020
"I’m excited to help lead digital change within the business, and look forward to improving the experience for both our customers and colleagues alike"

Key Group has promoted Jack Neary to group technology director.

Starting at Key Group eight years ago as a web developer, Jack has since transitioned through various management and senior roles.

During his time with the business, Jack has overseen the launch and migration of numerous digital platforms and projects across the Group, as well as the adoption of cloud first technologies and techniques.

As group technology director, he will focus on technical governance and driving digital transformation across the group to meet customer’s changing expectations.

Jack Neary commented: “Key Group has invested in me over the past eight years, helping me to develop the necessary skills and experience for the new challenge of being group technology director. I’m excited to help lead digital change within the business, and look forward to improving the experience for both our customers and colleagues alike in my new role - with the support and guidance of Dave Johnson.”

Dave Johnson, chief digital officer at Key Group, added: “The group technology director role reflects our growing digital agenda as we continue to grow and invest as a leading later life lending business. Jack will be a great asset to the digital team and I look forward to working with him across some new exciting projects.”

