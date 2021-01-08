Key Partnerships strengthens adviser support teams

"Our adviser support teams are an integral part of Key Partnerships and Thomas is ideally placed to lead these important teams."

Key Partnerships has appointed Thomas Lowcock as sales operations manager, overseeing the adviser support teams.

For the past five years, Thomas has been responsible for growing a B2B sales team at job site InAutomotive which including coaching and developing his direct reports.

In his new role, he will be responsible for both the telephone account manager and partnership account manager teams at Key Partnerships including deepening their relationships with existing and new referral partners.

Thomas Lowcock said: “I am thrilled to be joining Key Partnerships and Key Group at such an exciting time for the industry. Their reputation as an employer encouraged me to contact them and I was delighted to find out they were recruiting for a job which suited my experience. In my new role as sales operations manager, I will be responsible for growing and building the sales function of the Key Partnership’s account management teams, something which I am very much looking forward to progressing.”

Paul Glynn, director of sales at Key Group, added: “Our adviser support teams are an integral part of Key Partnerships and Thomas is ideally placed to lead these important teams. He brings with him a wealth of experience in leading sales teams as well as a deep understanding of the B2B and referral environment. I look forward to working closely with him as he helps us to support our advisers and partners organisations in this area.”