Later Life Lending Symposium line-up revealed for FAE London

"We are delighted to be playing an important part at what is set to be the biggest expo in the financial services sector – FAE London."

The Later Life Lending Symposium is delighted to announce that it is hosting its latest sessions at The Financial Adviser Event London next month, powered by industry heavyweights more2life, Key Partnerships and Air Group.

The Later Life Lending Symposium is designed to keep later life advisers informed of all aspects of the sector and previously took place as a highly successful digital event in April 2021 and at FAE Manchester on 14 September 2021.

Building on this success, the latest event will be held at FAE London on the 5th October, giving the audience the opportunity to participate in sessions with later life lending subject matter experts from across the market, hearing what they have to say as well as posing questions about the content of the sessions and the future of the later life sector.

Sessions at the event will include, among others:

· Referral opportunities for growth with Key Group's Jason Ruse and Steve Humphries from Mortgage Advice Bureau - Later Life.

· Regulatory developments in later life lending, brought to you by Deloitte.

· Later life borrowing trends with consumer champion and personal finance journalist, Sara Benwell.

To promote accessibility for the later life advice sector, all sessions will be recorded live at the event and made available digitally after the event has happened.

For more information and to see the full speaker programme, please visit https://www.financialadviserevent.co.uk/later-life-lending-symposium-x-fae.

Registration for the Financial Adviser Event London is now open and advisers can register for free at www.financialadviserevent.co.uk.

Henry Pearson, Senior Marketing Executive of the Later Life Lending Symposium, commented: “Building on the success of previous Later Life Lending Symposiums, we are delighted to be playing an important part at what is set to be the biggest expo in the financial services sector – FAE London. We’ll be joined by an exceptional panel of innovative guest speakers who will discuss and debate hot topics - from social media to industry regulation and the pension and pay gender gaps and more... It’s not to be missed!"

Barcadia Media Director Andy Shields said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with these industry heavyweights on the Later Life Lending Symposium and bringing this event into the Financial Adviser Event in London, following the success of the Manchester event. We have worked with both more2life and Key Group for many years and are consistently impressed by the support and leadership they offer to the later life lending sector, so we’re thrilled to be able to be a part of that.

“It’s also an incredible bonus for attendees of the Financial Adviser Events, as they’ll be able to access these exclusive sessions virtually post-event – which adds value for our delegates and means there’s a wealth of interesting, informative content for them to enjoy as part of our commitment to adviser education.”